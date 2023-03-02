Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Onex Price Performance
ONEXF opened at $54.07 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.
Onex Increases Dividend
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onex (ONEXF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.