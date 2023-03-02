Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

ONEXF opened at $54.07 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.86%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

