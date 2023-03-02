Oppenheimer Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $7.50

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

About Farfetch

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

