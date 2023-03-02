Oppenheimer Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %
AVDL opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.60.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
