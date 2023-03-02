Oppenheimer Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AVDL opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after buying an additional 334,278 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

