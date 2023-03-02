Oppenheimer Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $4.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $792.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Taboola.com by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

