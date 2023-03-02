Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Roth Mkm

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $87.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.