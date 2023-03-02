Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.33% of Owl Rock Capital worth $54,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

