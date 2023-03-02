Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) vs. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Critical Comparison

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Lane Capital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and Oxford Lane Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Lane Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund -$87.43 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Lane Capital -$196.49 million -4.54 $184.55 million $1.18 4.83

This table compares Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and Oxford Lane Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxford Lane Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Oxford Lane Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oxford Lane Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Oxford Lane Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Oxford Lane Capital pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and Oxford Lane Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Lane Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oxford Lane Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Oxford Lane Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Lane Capital is more favorable than Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital beats Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

