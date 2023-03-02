PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,922 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

