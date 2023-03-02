PDT Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.