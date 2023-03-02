PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CBRE Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 85,510 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

