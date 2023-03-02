Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.
Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:PFE opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
