Pharvaris’ (PHVS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS opened at $8.29 on Monday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $258.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

