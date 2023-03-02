Piper Sandler Boosts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $15.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

TPIC stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

