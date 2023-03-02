Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -129.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 363,930 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

