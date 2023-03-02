Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -129.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
