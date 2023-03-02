Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $146,000 Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.