Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $144,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

