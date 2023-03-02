POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.3% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Trading Up 2.6 %

POSCO Profile

Shares of PKX opened at $62.58 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.