PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,545,200.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,405,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,368,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.81 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

