Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

