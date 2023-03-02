Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
QBCRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
QBCRF stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06.
Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.
