Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

RADI stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

