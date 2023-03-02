Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

