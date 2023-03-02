ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 6.9%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 114,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

