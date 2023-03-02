Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,872,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

