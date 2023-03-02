Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,808,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 554.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.