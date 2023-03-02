Richard G. Kyle Sells 24,841 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TKR stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

