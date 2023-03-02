Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

