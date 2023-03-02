Rosenblatt Securities Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
NYSE LYV opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
