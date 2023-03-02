Rosenblatt Securities Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

NYSE LYV opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

