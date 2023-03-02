Roth Capital Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $88.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 203,864 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $2,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

