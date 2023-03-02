Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 118,256 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $47,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

