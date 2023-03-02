Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 671,414 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $50,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

