Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($34.99) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.61) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,568.50 ($30.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,418.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354.81. The company has a market cap of £178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 2,021.05%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

