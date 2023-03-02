Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $57,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

