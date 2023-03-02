Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,690 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $48,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.