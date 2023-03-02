Royal Bank of Canada Buys 673,165 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,165 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Huntington Bancshares worth $52,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.