Royal Bank of Canada Buys 74,117 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $50,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 112,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

