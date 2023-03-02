Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

