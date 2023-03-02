Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $46,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IHI opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

