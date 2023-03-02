Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

