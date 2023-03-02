Royal Bank of Canada Has $48.60 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.66% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $48,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

