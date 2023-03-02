Royal Bank of Canada Has $51.09 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 10.20% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,501,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,978,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 82,501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

