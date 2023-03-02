Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

