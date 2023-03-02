Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 134,852 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $51,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,822,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 549,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

