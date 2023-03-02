Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 159,593 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $60,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

