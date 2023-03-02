Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 49,199 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Allstate worth $60,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,989,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Allstate by 287.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $4,670,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

