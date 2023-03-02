Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Brown & Brown worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

