Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of CMS Energy worth $56,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

