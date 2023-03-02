Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 650” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.84) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.62) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.80. The company has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.26).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.