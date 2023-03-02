Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,033 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $469.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.17 and a 200 day moving average of $406.21. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,786 shares of company stock worth $3,125,623. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

