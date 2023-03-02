Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,106 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $58,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

